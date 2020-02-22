MyWish Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One MyWish token can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $392,690.00 and $34.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,797,323 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

