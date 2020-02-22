NAGA Trading Down 17.6% This Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2,954.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00492152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.06666795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00059325 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005085 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010316 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.