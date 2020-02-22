Namecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,199.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005838 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and Livecoin. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $3,199.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,681.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.03879911 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00767662 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, Bitsane, BX Thailand, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

