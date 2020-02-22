Namecoin Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $3,727.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00005841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Bitsane and Poloniex. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,630.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.03870196 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00746672 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000622 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Bittylicious, YoBit, BX Thailand, WEX, C-Patex, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.