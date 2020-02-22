Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.06 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Nano has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00009922 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, RightBTC, CoinEx and Kucoin. Nano has a total market cap of $128.02 million and $4.06 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,669.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.02715019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.03872269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00781406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00817634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00098417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009806 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00631169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Nanex, Bitinka, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Coindeal, Binance, RightBTC, Koinex, OKEx, Gate.io, Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

