Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 29,623 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 185,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

