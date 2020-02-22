Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 161,909 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 161,909 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,381,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,104,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $134.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

