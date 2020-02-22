NavCoin (NAV) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex and Poloniex. NavCoin has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $122,245.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004693 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000603 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,963,461 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, cfinex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

