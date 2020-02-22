Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Navient stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,347. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

