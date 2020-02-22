Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $11.46 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00007645 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $484,567.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006013 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,065,552 coins and its circulating supply is 15,459,792 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

