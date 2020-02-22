Nebulas Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Gate.io, OKEx and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $27.24 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06587960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00058524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,498,338 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Neraex, Gate.io, OKEx, LBank, Binance, BCEX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

