Nectar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $671.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $13.77 and $50.98. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $5.41 million and $671.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

