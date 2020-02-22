NEM (XEM) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. NEM has a total market cap of $547.65 million and $31.99 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, COSS, Liquid and YoBit. During the last week, NEM has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Zaif, Cryptomate, Binance, Coinbe, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, COSS, Indodax, Bittrex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Crex24, Coinsuper, Exrates, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Koineks, Iquant, Upbit, Liquid, Bitbns, B2BX, YoBit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.