Neo Reaches Market Cap of $965.37 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $965.37 million and $766.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $13.69 or 0.00141900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, BitForex, CoinEgg and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bittrex, Bibox, Allcoin, Liquid, Bitinka, Kucoin, BigONE, CoinEgg, Koinex, Coinrail, CoinEx, TDAX, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Tidebit, BitMart, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Switcheo Network, Huobi, OKEx, Exrates, HitBTC, BitForex, BCEX, ZB.COM, Binance, Ovis, Gate.io, LBank, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Upbit, COSS and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

