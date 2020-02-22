NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Decreased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.22% of NetApp worth $31,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after purchasing an additional 570,720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,899,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,592,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 604,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

NTAP opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

