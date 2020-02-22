Neutral Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Share Price

Media stories about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

