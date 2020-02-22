New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,829 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Canada Goose worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $348,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

