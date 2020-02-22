New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,400 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 145,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR opened at $40.02 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.