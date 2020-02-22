New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,100 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Churchill Downs worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3,230.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $161.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

