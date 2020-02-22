New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,241 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of KKR & Co Inc worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

