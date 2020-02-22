Newton Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.90 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02893511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00227925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00141900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

