NewYork Exchange (NYE) Market Cap Achieves $13.63 Million

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00043359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. NewYork Exchange has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and $1.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYork Exchange alerts:

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00068536 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NewYork Exchange (NYE) is a coin. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 368,520,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,968 coins. The official website for NewYork Exchange is www.nyecoin.io. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301.

NewYork Exchange Coin Trading

NewYork Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYork Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYork Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYork Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYork Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYork Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.