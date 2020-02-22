NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops One Day Volume of $172.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, YoBit, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $172.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00777975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006839 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, YoBit, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

