Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $107.06 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Nexo has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bancor Network. Nexo has a total market cap of $107.06 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bancor Network, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Hotbit and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.