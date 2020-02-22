NEXT (NET) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 2% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $360,165.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00006878 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00780067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027693 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

