NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $277.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $185.76 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

