Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 145.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCBS stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $683.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCBS. ValuEngine raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

