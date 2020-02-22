Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Increased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,556,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 161,404 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 3.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.23% of Nike worth $360,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 185,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

