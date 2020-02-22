Nimiq Price Up 41.6% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a market cap of $5.81 million and $627,614.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,670.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.90 or 0.02713956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.51 or 0.03876539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00778717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00821640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00098495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009793 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00632237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,347,708,393 coins and its circulating supply is 5,439,458,393 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.