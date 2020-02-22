Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $68,180.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

