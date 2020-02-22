Niobium Coin (NBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,064.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $5,064.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

