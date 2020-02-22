NIX (NIX) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $13.77 and $50.98. NIX has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $122,942.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,846.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.86 or 0.02708205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.03872961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00780056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00823629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00099095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009622 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00635350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

