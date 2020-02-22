NIX Price Hits $0.0925 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. NIX has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $116,827.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.68. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,655.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.02722487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.97 or 0.03911129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.09 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00831607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00099581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009865 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00634231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

