Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 654.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $778.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6878 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $74,556.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

