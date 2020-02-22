NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $33,579.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,923,061 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

