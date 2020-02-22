Noir (NOR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Noir has a market cap of $437,363.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,271,830 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

