Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Nokia Oyj stock remained flat at $$4.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,084,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,595,204. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -416,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,541 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,022 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

