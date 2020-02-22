Noku (NOKU) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Noku has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $516.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noku has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noku Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

