NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $479,883.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Bittrex. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $479,883.00 and approximately $698.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000987 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,724,791 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

