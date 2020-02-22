Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. Constellium has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,198,000 after buying an additional 1,332,867 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 773,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 342,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

