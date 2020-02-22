nOS (NOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,236.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One nOS token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a market cap of $921,631.00 and approximately $42,236.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.02905452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00143226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.