NPCoin (NPC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,770.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $7,770.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

