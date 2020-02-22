Nucleus Vision Market Cap Hits $5.78 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, Bitbns, BITBOX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $605,941.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00481364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $624.22 or 0.06473716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00063025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,550,001,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX, Zebpay, Bitrue, BITBOX, WazirX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Upbit, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.