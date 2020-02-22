Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.75. Nucor posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 2,348,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

