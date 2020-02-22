NULS (NULS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $23.39 million and $3.38 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003274 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, QBTC, Bit-Z and ChaoEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, QBTC, CoinBene, Kucoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, Bit-Z and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

