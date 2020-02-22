Numeraire (NMR) Trading Up 91.2% This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $9.70 or 0.00098879 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 91.2% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $21.92 million and $1.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.02912687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00229422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00142909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,475 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

