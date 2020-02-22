NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVA. Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NuVasive from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,417. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

