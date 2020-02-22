NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Reduced by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,676 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,170. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

