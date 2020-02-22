Nxt Market Capitalization Achieves $15.38 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $15.38 million and $1.72 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, SouthXchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006013 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Indodax, HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, OKEx, CoinEgg, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

