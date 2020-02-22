Nyzo (NYZO) Tops One Day Volume of $161,636.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004364 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $161,636.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,705,107 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co.

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

